Tanzania: Deputy Minister Calls for Youth Friendly Environment

Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Anthony Mavunde has said Tanzanian students and youths need enabling environment in order to contribute to contribute to the country's industrialization policy.

He said this during St. Joseph University's exhibition that took place in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday. Mavunde said he was amazed by talents and creativity he saw during the exhibition that prompted him to believe that there should be an annual national higher learning exhibition that will give an opportunity to unveil new ideas and technologies.

"I will go and discuss it with my boss and see how we can implement this because it will motivate young people and students to come up with more solution-based ideas," he explained.

He further urged youths to stop looking down on their talents, creativity and abilities when comparing themselves with others. He also told that the country has all it takes to develop economically when it increase the utilization of local expertise and technologies.

Earlier, the St Joseph University's Vice Chancellor Prof Burton Mwamila said students can contribute highly to make Tanzania an industrial economy, all they need is supportive aids from the government.