Tanzania: Hope for Lissu's Arrival This Year Dashed

Arusha — The hope of many Tanzanians that the legislator for Singida-East (Chadema), Mr Tundu Lissu, will arrive in the country this year has been dashed, following a statement by his brother, Advocate Alute Mughwai, Wednesday, August 29, that Mr Lissu would return to the country from Belgium next year.

Mr Mughwai told The Citizen that although Mr Lissu was recently discharged from the Leuven University hospital in Belgium, the legislator was still undergoing medical treatment by doctors assigned to him.

The brother of Lissu said the legislator was still suffering from a weakened right leg and was currently at his temporary residence in Belgium.

"There are several unconfirmed reports that Mr Lissu is set to arrive soon.

"The reports have been accompanied by the programmes that include forming special committees for reception of Mr Lissu after his long illness," said Mr Mughwai.

"But I would like to clarify that my brother will not return this year. He will come back next year," clarified the politcian's brother.

He further noted that Lissu's health condition, especially his right leg, needed further treatment for a quick recovery, because his disjointed bones were yet to heal.

According to Mr Mughwai, in case Mr Lissu was needed for further curative services, his personal doctor would be attending him from time to time. Mr Lissu needs more time for recovery and comfort, according to his brother.

Until now police officers are yet to charge anyone in connection with the shooting of the legislator in September last year in Dodoma.

Parliament declined to finance the treatment of Mr Lissu after suffering from gun shot wounds on the grounds that his team failed to collaborate on procedures for overseas treatment.

The legislator's brother revealed that the cost of Mr Lissu's treatment is being met through insurance and support from well-wishers in Belgium.Ends