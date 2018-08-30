Tanzania: Mourners Pay Last Respects to Nun

Mwanza — Sister Suzan Barthlomew's body has been transferred to Bukoba ready for a Requiem Mass. According to Bugando Medical Centre's Public Relations officer Lucy Mogele, the body of the nun was taken from the mortuary as early as 6pm on Wednesday, after a special service.

St Theresa Sisters, a religious congregation based in Bukoba to which Sr Suzan was a member, shouldered all the costs related to the burial arrangements.

Initially, during a briefing before journalists, Mwanza Police Boss Jonathan Shana said on Tuesday that the office in which Susan was working was claimed to have suffered a loss of over Sh300 million, and that a number of workers were being suspected of taking part in. (Jonathan Musa)

He said police were investigating to establish what caused the nun to fell from an upper floor of the storey building from which she worked.

Specifically, detectives want to establish whether or not the incident was suicide and if it was not who then was involved in the deadly incident.