Tanzania: Chadema, Waitara Lock Horns in Ukonga Constituency

Dar es Salaam — Chadema has been summoned to appear before the Ethics Committee in Ukonga Constituency on Friday 31, for violating election ethics.

The opposition party dragged the CCM parliamentary candidate, Mr Mwita Waitara, before the same committee for what it referred as promoting chaos using social media.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, August 29, the party's director of Operations and Training, Mr Benson Kigaila, said they had received a letter accusing them of lack of election ethics, saying no details were given.

"However, we have filed our complaints before the committee over the tendency of Mr Waitara to promote chaos in his WhatsApp message, whic he disseminated on August 26, this year," he said.

He added: "In the message written in Kiswahili and his mother tongue (Kikurya), he mobilised people from Tarime who live in the constituency to sharpen their machetes and shed blood in the forthcoming by-election."

He said Mr Waitara was quoted accusing Tarime Rural lawmaker John Heche for being tasked to bring the youth from Tarime to interfere with the election process in Ukonga, something he (Waitara) vowed to retaliate against.

"Today, we want to shed blood of Tarime people? The Wairege (a sub-clan from Tarime) are now irirongwe nderagambe. I have instructed batiri ibyoge abaku barare," he said in mixed words of the two languages.

In his translation, Mr Kigaila said in Kikurya the words literary meant; I have instructed them to sharpen their weapons (machetes) in order for the dead to be buried.

According to him, it is the responsibility of the Ethics Committee to summon the former Ukonga MP on Chadema ticket for questioning.

Reached for comments, Mr Waitara dismissed the accusations, noting that he was yet to receive information seeking response on the matter.

"I'm learning the issue from you. Neither Chadema nor the Ethics Committee has informed me about the issue. However, we will meet during election day," he said, without giving more details.