South Africa: Five People Arrested for Two Deaths Amid Soweto Looting Unrest

Johannesburg Metro police have arrested five foreign nationals following the deaths of two people were killed during violence that broke out in White City, Soweto.

This was according to spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar. He would not give any further details.

Earlier, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that two people were arrested after a young man was shot dead during violence that broke out in White City, Soweto on Wednesday afternoon.

Dlamini said one person was arrested for murder and a second for attempted murder. He could not provide any further details. Although he also confirmed that a second person had died, he declined to divulge any further information.

Violence broke out during protest in the Johannesburg suburb on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear what sparked the protests.

The situation in the area remained tense on Wednesday afternoon and according to Dlamini, the looting of foreign-owned spaza shops had spread to more parts of the suburb.

Police also fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd in the afternoon.

"We are trying to diffuse the situation, but it looks like it is busy spreading to other parts [of the area]," Dlamini said.

This, after community members cleared out almost three more spaza shops outside Margaret Gwele Primary School in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Children stood on pavements and looked on as community members used metal pipes and hammers to break down the doors of the shop.

They took maize meal, sugar, cooldrinks, bread and household products. Empty packets, boxes and plastic bottles lined the streets.

At one stage, a car stopped at one of the shops and goods were loaded into the boot.

According to a resident, who asked to remain anonymous, only one police vehicle was seen in the area, though it left later.

"They broke into all the Indian shops in the area. We tried to phone the police several times, but they didn't come," the woman said.

Source: News24