29 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Five People Arrested for Two Deaths Amid Soweto Looting Unrest

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Several Foreign-owned Shops Looted in Soweto

Johannesburg Metro police have arrested five foreign nationals following the deaths of two people were killed during violence that broke out in White City, Soweto.

This was according to spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar. He would not give any further details.

Earlier, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that two people were arrested after a young man was shot dead during violence that broke out in White City, Soweto on Wednesday afternoon.

Dlamini said one person was arrested for murder and a second for attempted murder. He could not provide any further details. Although he also confirmed that a second person had died, he declined to divulge any further information.

Violence broke out during protest in the Johannesburg suburb on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear what sparked the protests.

The situation in the area remained tense on Wednesday afternoon and according to Dlamini, the looting of foreign-owned spaza shops had spread to more parts of the suburb.

More on This

Police also fired rubber bullets and teargas to disperse the crowd in the afternoon.

"We are trying to diffuse the situation, but it looks like it is busy spreading to other parts [of the area]," Dlamini said.

This, after community members cleared out almost three more spaza shops outside Margaret Gwele Primary School in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Children stood on pavements and looked on as community members used metal pipes and hammers to break down the doors of the shop.

They took maize meal, sugar, cooldrinks, bread and household products. Empty packets, boxes and plastic bottles lined the streets.

At one stage, a car stopped at one of the shops and goods were loaded into the boot.

According to a resident, who asked to remain anonymous, only one police vehicle was seen in the area, though it left later.

"They broke into all the Indian shops in the area. We tried to phone the police several times, but they didn't come," the woman said.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Source: News24

More on This

ANC, DA Call for Calm After Violence Erupts in Soweto, Leaving 2 Dead

The DA and ANC have called for calm and have condemned the violence that erupted in Soweto, Johannesburg on Wednesday in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.