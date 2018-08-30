30 August 2018

Kenya: Theresa May Arrives in Nairobi for State visit

By Harry Misiko

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Nairobi for a state visit— some 30 years after her predecessor Margaret Thatcher toured Kenya.

Mrs May landed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard a chartered Royal Air Force Voyager from Lagos, Nigeria, at 6.30am.

She was accompanied by a host of business moguls and investors keen to strike deals with Kenya and the rest of Africa.

The PM is set to hold a joint press briefing with President Kenyatta at State House from 11am.

In Kenya, Mrs May will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta before visiting British troops and a business school.

A State dinner hosted by Mr Kenyatta will conclude the trip.

“I am proud to be leading this ambitious trip to Africa and to become the first UK Prime Minister in over 30 years to visit Kenya,” said Mrs May said ahead of the visit.

Nairobi is Mrs May's last stop in her three-day Africa visit, which started on Tuesday.

She toured South Africa on Tuesday and Nigeria on Wednesday.

The late Thatcher, popularly known as the Iron Lady, was the first and remains the only British prime minister to have visited Kenya in 1988.

