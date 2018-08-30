30 August 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: At Least 8 Dead in 'Gruesome' Bus Crash

Eight people died when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning on the R61 in the Western Cape, provincial authorities confirmed.

Thirty people were injured in the incident which took place at 02:15 about 25 kilometres outside Beaufort West, emergency medical and forensic pathology services spokesperson Robert Daniels said.

"EMS and rescue personnel continue extricating trapped patients from the wreckage," he confirmed.

Further information would be "as the incident develops".

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the driver had lost control of the bus, resulting in the "gruesome" accident.

The bus had been traveling from Cape Town in the direction of Beaufort West.

The wreckage was just off the roadway and a stop-and-go has been put in place at the scene.

