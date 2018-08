SA dancer Johannes Radebe has described his time working on Strictly Come Dancing UK so far as "unreal".

The star, who announced in May that he would be joining the BBC show, shared pics of himself at the launch of its latest season.

On Twitter Johannes wrote: "Looking forward to the beast that is @bbcstrictly. So far it's been unreal."

The dancer also shared a few posts on Instagram, including one of himself alongside some of the other Strictly Come Dancing UK professionals.

Source: The Juice