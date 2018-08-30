30 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Way Forward for Councillors and Inept Municipalities

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Jaap De Visser

Communities across South Africa are signalling that patience is running out. Governance in municipalities must improve.

The past few weeks have brought the troubled state of local government to the fore with renewed vigour. The Auditor-General's (AG) consolidated report over the 2016/2017 financial year presented a very bleak picture of the local government financial management. The Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, presented a list of municipalities considered dysfunctional and in need of immediate intervention.

In the weeks that followed, many analysts eagerly joined the chorus and filled social media pages with opinion pieces lambasting the poor state of local government. The AG's assessment was so grim that a mere reproduction of the AG's conclusions was enough to produce blistering opinion pieces. Very few appreciated the nuances in the AG's assessment or analysed the longer term trends in audit outcomes (except the Dullah Omar Institute's Applied Constitutional Studies Laboratory (www.acsl-web.com). Even fewer offered any suggestions on how to arrest the overall regression.

Minister Mkhize brings fresh...

South Africa

At Least 8 Dead in 'Gruesome' Bus Crash

Eight people died when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning on the R61 in the Western Cape,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.