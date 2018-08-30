South Africa: The Way Forward for Councillors and Inept Municipalities

opinion

Communities across South Africa are signalling that patience is running out. Governance in municipalities must improve.

The past few weeks have brought the troubled state of local government to the fore with renewed vigour. The Auditor-General's (AG) consolidated report over the 2016/2017 financial year presented a very bleak picture of the local government financial management. The Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Zweli Mkhize, presented a list of municipalities considered dysfunctional and in need of immediate intervention.

In the weeks that followed, many analysts eagerly joined the chorus and filled social media pages with opinion pieces lambasting the poor state of local government. The AG's assessment was so grim that a mere reproduction of the AG's conclusions was enough to produce blistering opinion pieces. Very few appreciated the nuances in the AG's assessment or analysed the longer term trends in audit outcomes (except the Dullah Omar Institute's Applied Constitutional Studies Laboratory (www.acsl-web.com). Even fewer offered any suggestions on how to arrest the overall regression.

Minister Mkhize brings fresh...