South Africa: Marikana Massacre - IPID Investigates Massacred Miners' Deaths, and SAPS' Lies, Without the Promised Funding

Lonmin employees gather on a hill called Wonderkop at Marikana, outside Rustenburg in the North West Province of South Africa August 15, 2018. Photo by Greg Marinovich

While South Africans recently commemorated the sixth anniversary of the Marikana Massacre, when police opened fire, killing 34 mineworkers and injuring 78 others during a strike action at Lonmin's Marikana operations on 16 August 2012, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate has had to conduct investigations without the promised funding.

In a presentation that was due to be made to Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts this week, IPID stated that while it had done "its best" in attempting to comply with recommendations of the Farlam commission, funding for the investigation into Marikana miners' deaths had not been forthcoming.

"By using its baseline budget for this investigation, it means other operations had to be reprioritised to ensure that this investigation is completed. This has put a tremendous strain on the IPID operational budget," IPID said.

The lack of support for IPID, considering that 34 people died in this shocking first massacre implicating the South African Police Service in post-apartheid South Africa, points to a disturbing lack of political nous on the part of the...