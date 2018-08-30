South Africa: Can Voters' Roll Concourt Case Delay the 2019 Election?

analysis

An Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) official checks a ballot box at a polling station in Alexandra township, Johannesburg, South Africa, 07 May 2014. EPA/CORNELL TUKIRI

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has missed the court-imposed deadline of 30 June to comply with legislation that requires addresses to be recorded on the voters roll. It was back in court on Wednesday to ask for an extension to November 2019 to get us addressed. Could this ultimately delay the 2019 elections?

Coalition politics are showing their power and peril in South Africa - in the local government election of 2016, coalitions saw the ANC lose three key cities: Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

But this week, the DA mayor Athol Trollip was unseated and on Thursday the mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, may face the same outcome if a motion of no confidence against him succeeds. South Africa's voting population is becoming more complex in how it casts its vote and as we enter the era of coalition politics and slender majorities, the voters roll is more and more important.

The Constitutional Court has ordered that the voters roll is not in line with the Electoral Act and subject...