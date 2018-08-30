30 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Stricken Cape Flats Mothers and Children Urgently Need Trauma Counselling

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leila Dougan

An emotional service was held in the Hanover Park Civic Centre on Wednesday to commemorate those who have lost their lives to gang violence. Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addressed 200 women who gathered, cried and comforted one another in the large community hall.

About 200 women affected by gang violence gathered in the Hanover Park Civic Centre on Wednesday. Most have lost friends and family members to gang violence and are still searching for healing and hope.

Pictures of sons, brothers and husbands were placed at the entrance to remember those who had fallen victim to violence in their community.

Framed photos of deceased family members were placed on a table in the Hanover Park Civic Centre during a memorial service for all those who lost their lives due to gang violence in the community. 29 August...

South Africa

At Least 8 Dead in 'Gruesome' Bus Crash

Eight people died when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning on the R61 in the Western Cape,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.