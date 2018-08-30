South Africa: Stricken Cape Flats Mothers and Children Urgently Need Trauma Counselling

An emotional service was held in the Hanover Park Civic Centre on Wednesday to commemorate those who have lost their lives to gang violence. Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille addressed 200 women who gathered, cried and comforted one another in the large community hall.

About 200 women affected by gang violence gathered in the Hanover Park Civic Centre on Wednesday. Most have lost friends and family members to gang violence and are still searching for healing and hope.

Pictures of sons, brothers and husbands were placed at the entrance to remember those who had fallen victim to violence in their community.

Framed photos of deceased family members were placed on a table in the Hanover Park Civic Centre during a memorial service for all those who lost their lives due to gang violence in the community. 29 August...