30 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Steinhoff Goes to Parliament - CFO La Grange Claims He Did Nothing Wrong

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Marianne Merten

Two versions of the Hawks' investigation into the Steinhoff debacle emerged in Parliament late on Wednesday evening. In one, the official Hawks report, there was nothing under oath to approach anyone for questioning over, never mind an arrest. The other, Steinhoff's account of sworn reports, freely provided information and assistance. It was a curious disjunct in a progress update whose star witness, former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben la Grange, told MPs he didn't think he did anything wrong.

It was late on Tuesday evening when feathers flew.

"There's not a shred of evidence under oath that will allow me to approach anyone (for questioning)," said Hawks' commercial crimes head Major-General Alfred Khana. Earlier he had explained that the three cases lodged were based on media reports and failed to contain details investigators required such as who committed what offence in which way and at what cost.

Without such details, the elements of a crime were not established, Khana told MPs, adding that the Hawks also had been left waiting now for eight months for the sworn statement to go with the Section 34 report under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities...

South Africa

At Least 8 Dead in 'Gruesome' Bus Crash

Eight people died when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning on the R61 in the Western Cape,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.