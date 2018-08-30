South Africa: Steinhoff Goes to Parliament - CFO La Grange Claims He Did Nothing Wrong

analysis

Two versions of the Hawks' investigation into the Steinhoff debacle emerged in Parliament late on Wednesday evening. In one, the official Hawks report, there was nothing under oath to approach anyone for questioning over, never mind an arrest. The other, Steinhoff's account of sworn reports, freely provided information and assistance. It was a curious disjunct in a progress update whose star witness, former Steinhoff chief financial officer Ben la Grange, told MPs he didn't think he did anything wrong.

It was late on Tuesday evening when feathers flew.

"There's not a shred of evidence under oath that will allow me to approach anyone (for questioning)," said Hawks' commercial crimes head Major-General Alfred Khana. Earlier he had explained that the three cases lodged were based on media reports and failed to contain details investigators required such as who committed what offence in which way and at what cost.

Without such details, the elements of a crime were not established, Khana told MPs, adding that the Hawks also had been left waiting now for eight months for the sworn statement to go with the Section 34 report under the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities...