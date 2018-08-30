South Africa: Don't Pull South Africa Out of the ICC, Judges Urge Justice Minister Masutha

South Africa could help counter the global vacuum of respect for international law by supporting the International Criminal Court, says former Justice Richard Goldstone, who with Judge Navi Pillay has urged Justice Minister Michael Masutha not to withdraw the country from The Hague-based court.

Goldstone also told Masutha on Wednesday that at a time when the international legal order is under great threat, South Africa could "fill the vacuum" by standing up for international justice and remaining within The Hague-based ICC.

Pillay, Goldstone and Masutha crossed swords at...