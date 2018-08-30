30 August 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Don't Pull South Africa Out of the ICC, Judges Urge Justice Minister Masutha

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Fabricius

South Africa could help counter the global vacuum of respect for international law by supporting the International Criminal Court, says former Justice Richard Goldstone, who with Judge Navi Pillay has urged Justice Minister Michael Masutha not to withdraw the country from The Hague-based court.

Two prominent South African and international former judges, Navi Pillay and Richard Goldstone, have urged South African Justice Minister Michael Masutha not to withdraw South Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC) - and certainly not before the ICC Appeals Court has dealt with South Africa's issues.

Goldstone also told Masutha on Wednesday that at a time when the international legal order is under great threat, South Africa could "fill the vacuum" by standing up for international justice and remaining within The Hague-based ICC.

Pillay, Goldstone and Masutha crossed swords at...

South Africa

At Least 8 Dead in 'Gruesome' Bus Crash

Eight people died when a bus overturned in the early hours of Thursday morning on the R61 in the Western Cape,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.