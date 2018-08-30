South Africa: Cannabis Legalisation - an Open Letter to the Concourt

opinion

If handled with sensitivity and care, the legalisation of cannabis in South Africa has the potential to empower and uplift millions of our people. Dependent on the source, we are either the second- or third-largest producers of the crop in the world. But outdated legislation and a brutal police force currently ensures that we remain behind countries like Canada, the US, Spain, Uruguay, Malawi and Lesotho when it comes to harnessing the potential of this miracle plant. By the undersigned organisations.

Dear esteemed Justices of the Constitutional Court of South Africa,

We understand you taking your time to deliberate over this important judgment that affects the lives of so many South Africans and we are deeply appreciative of your considerations. We would, however, like to bring to your attention some recent developments regarding the status of the cannabis plant in South Africa and worldwide. Since Judge Dennis Davis of the Western Cape High Court handed down his judgment on 31 March 2017, a judgment which ruled that the current law is unconstitutional, the following has happened:...