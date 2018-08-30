South Africa: Battleground Tshwane - All Politics and No Play Might Make Parties Pay

analysis

On Thursday the EFF is due to formally propose the motion that the DA's mayor of Tshwane, Solly Msimanga, be removed from his post. The motion will follow the EFF's active support for a similar motion in Nelson Mandela Bay, which resulted in Athol Trollip being removed from his post in that city. In other words, by the end of this week, the DA's control over metros might shrink from four to two.

It is being reported that the EFF might not vote in favour of a new mayor in Tshwane, calculating that this interregnum might force an early election in the city. There is an incredible amount of politics at play right now, with both the local politics of the individual metros, and national politics ahead of the 2019 national election, playing out. It is a high-stakes game, and could play out over the next few months in a few different ways.

In politics, sometimes, timing is absolutely everything. This appears to be the case here. It is...