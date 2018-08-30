South Africa: Note to the South African Mass Media - Fascism Knows No Colour Bar

analysis

While the nation's media, social and otherwise, were busy holding intense "conversations" and rightly reacting with outrage to the racist views in an idiotic rant by a holidaying South African, a more serious racial allegation by a media-savvy politician seems to have passed without comment.

Even the usually perspicacious Eusebius McKaiser seemed to have missed this particular instance of flagrant racism completely. The holiday-maker's utterances followed by those of the fascist president of the United States' on the supposed systematic policy attacks on white farmers were deemed to be newsworthy and thus more worthy of opprobrium in the public sphere.

Those by Julius Malema stating "there's a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers... " were not. Of course the part of the statement concerning racist right wingers contains within it the possibility of truth; the other part is pure racist anti-Semitic fiction. It was also reported that the EFF gave the police a deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos, the offending...