Namibia: Schlettwein Takes On Defiant Insurance Companies

THE minister of finance and the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation (NamibRe) yesterday took on eight insurance companies and their chief executive officers in the Windhoek High Court over their refusal to comply with the law compelling them to do business with NamibRe.

In an urgent application in which judge Thomas Masuku started to hear oral arguments yesterday, the finance minister and the state-owned NamibRe are asking the court to declare that the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation Act of 1998 and government notices and regulations promulgated under that law on 29 December last year are of full force and effect while legal challenges against the law, the notices and regulations are pending.

The minister and NamibRe are also asking the court to order that eight insurance companies which have indicated that they refuse to comply with the act and notices and regulations promulgated under it eight months ago, and also the CEOs of those companies, are obliged to comply with the law, and that they may be locked up for contempt of court if they breach a court order to that effect.

The companies being sued are Hollard Insurance Company of Namibia, Hollard Life Namibia, Sanlam Namibia, Santam Namibia, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company of Namibia, Outsurance Insurance Company of Namibia, Trustco Insurance and Trustco Life. The companies and their CEOs are opposing the urgent application.

All of the companies are involved in a pending case in which they are asking the court to review and set aside the government notices and regulations promulgated near the end of last year. Six of the companies are also involved in another pending case in which they are asking the court to declare three sections of the Namibia National Reinsurance Corporation Act as unconstitutional.

In an affidavit filed at the court, Schlettwein recounts that a ten-month-long public consultation process took place before he promulgated the notices and regulations, and that he also gave six months' notice of the new measures before they came into effect on 27 June this year.

However, he charges, the eight companies involved in the case before judge Masuku decided not to take part in the consultation process, and also waited until 27 June to notify him that they refused to comply with the regulations and notices published in December.

In terms of those measures decided by Schlettwein, insurance companies are required to cede 12,5% of each insurance contract with a value of more than N$100 000 in reinsurance to NamibRe, while 20% of the value of each reinsurance contract placed by registered insurers should also be ceded to NamibRe.

The measures are aimed at curbing the flow of capital controlled by insurance companies out of Namibia. According to Schlettwein, more than N$1 billion is estimated to leave Namibia each year through reinsurance - which is basically the insurance of the financial risks taken on by insurance companies - that is done outside the country.

Four other insurance companies - Momentum Short Term Insurance, King Price Insurance Company, Bonben Assurance Namibia (Bonlife) and Nedbank Life Assurance Company - have indicated that they would be complying with the measures, although they would be doing it under protest.

Schlettwein charges in his affidavit that the conduct of the eight defiant companies "is unprecedented in Namibia's constitutional democracy".

"I am not aware of any other case where large corporate entities have collectively determined that they will defy legally binding statutory obligations," he states. "Their conduct is an affront to the foundational principle of the rule of law."

Senior counsel Jeremy Gauntlett, who is leading the team of lawyers representing the finance minister, argued that the eight companies conceded the measures they were resisting would not throttle their businesses, or that they were unable to pay the required reinsurance premiums to NamibRe.

He argued that the essence of their objections was that their profits would be lower than previously if they were compelled to reinsure with NamibRe. A lower income, though, was something that everyone would have to bear with fortitude sometimes, he remarked.

Judge Masuku is scheduled to continue to hear oral arguments from the eight companies' legal teams today.