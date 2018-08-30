29 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Philomena Mwilu Fights Back, Seeks to Stop Noordin Haji

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Embattled Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has filed an application seeking to stop her criminal prosecution over alleged corruption.

In an application filed at the High Court on Wednesday, Judge Mwilu argues that her alleged impropriety while handling Imperial Bank cases is purely a commercial.

She argues that Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who took her to court, is motivated by malice.

Justice Mwilu says the allegations Mr Haji has levelled against her are malicious.

Through senior counsel John Khaminwa and Okongo Omogeni, it is her argument that the case is “purely commercial transactions” and which were concluded.

She says the case has nothing to do with the pursuit of criminal justice.

The charges, she says, have been contrived by the DPP for malicious and ulterior motives.

The case, she adds, is not coincidental and appears to be part of a larger scheme to embarrass her as the country's second top judge.

The judge faces numerous counts of stealing, abuse of office and unlawful failure to pay taxes.

Additionally, investigators claim that the judge has acted in contravention of the Leadership and Integrity Act by accepting a personal loan of Sh12 million from Imperial Bank.

The judge is also accused of engaging in misconduct in furtherance of personal benefit.

The case is being heard by Justice Chacha Mwita.

Kenya

British Prime Minister Arrives in Nairobi for State visit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Nairobi for a state visit— some 30 years after her predecessor… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.