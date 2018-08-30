29 August 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Airways Half-Year Losses Contract to Sh4 Billion

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Juma

Kenya Airways narrowed its net losses by 28.8 per cent to Sh4 billion in the half year ended June on the back of cost-cutting measures and revenue growth.

KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, made a net loss of Sh5.6 billion the year before.

The company's revenue rose 3.1 per cent to Sh52.1 billion while "other costs" fell 41.3 per cent to Sh2.9 billion.

The national carrier says it made savings across staffing and fleet operations.

The airline says higher fuel prices present a threat to its margins in the short term.

"Although reporting improved performance, fuel price volatility continues to be a major challenge for the airline," KQ said in a statement.

"The price per barrel has been on an upward trend since the beginning of this year closing at USD 74 as at June 30, 2018 representing an increase of 12 per cent in global fuel prices within the first half of the financial year."

Kenya

British Prime Minister Arrives in Nairobi for State visit

British Prime Minister Theresa May has arrived in Nairobi for a state visit— some 30 years after her predecessor… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.