Kenya: 5 Soldiers Killed in Lamu Attack

Five Kenyan soldiers have been killed and 10 others injured in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Lamu County.

The soldiers died after their truck ran over an explosive device on Kiunga-Sankuri road on Wednesday morning.

Confirming the incident, KDF Spokesperson Colonel Paul Njuguna said the attack happened at around 8am while the officers were on humanitarian assignment to fetch and distribute water to residents.

The officers are part of the ongoing multi-agency security operation Linda Boni that launched by the national government in September 2015 to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside the dense forest.

“Following the incident, 10 KDF soldiers are receiving medical care from injuries sustained,” Col. Njuguna said in a statement.

He thanked locals in the area who offered assistance to the soldiers and called upon them to assist in weeding out lurking terror elements in their midst.

The attack comes barely three weeks after six KDF soldiers were killed and five others injured in a similar attack at Kwa Omollo Bridge on the Bodhei-Bar’goni road on August 8.