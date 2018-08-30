Namibia: Swapo to Discuss Presidential Land Report

THE ruling party's top leadership will discuss a report on land matters by the Presidential Advisory Council at an extraordinary central committee meeting on an as yet unspecified date.

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said this in a statement to The Namibian on Tuesday, in which he denied that President Hage Geingob told Swapo leaders over the weekend in a central committee meeting at Rundu that he was against ancestral land claims and proposals for expropriation without compensation.

The Presidential Advisory Council consists of Geingob and former Presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba. The Prime Minister is sometimes invited to attend their meetings.

"Geingob informed the [Swapo] central committee about a paper from the Presidential Advisory Council dealing with the land question, and that it (the paper) would be discussed at an extraordinary central committee meeting of the Swapo Party, to be called specifically to discuss land," Hengari stated.

The presidential spokesperson said the President said this after land reform minister Utoni Nujoma tabled pre-land conference consultation reports at the weekend's central committee meeting.

The second national land conference will take place from 1 to 5 October. The land reform ministry was supposed to have released the land consultation reports in early August, according to sources.

Hengari denied claims that Geingob spoke out against ancestral land claims and the expropriation of land without compensation.

"Presidency requests The Namibian to correct and retract wrongful attribution of comments to His Excellency, President Hage G Geingob, allegedly made during a closed session of the central committee held at Rundu on 25 August 2018," Hengari said.

He said Geingob has repeatedly stated that all issues concerning land would be debated in an open and transparent manner, and that included ancestral land claims.

According to him, Geingob repeated this stance when he said the intention of the second national land conference was to create a platform to discuss issues like the policy on the voluntary redistribution of land and compensated land expropriation by the government.

"President Geingob said that the land conference will happen in a transparent and inclusive manner, implying that there will not be any subject that is related to land that will be treated as taboo or off-limits," Hengari said.

Three senior ruling party leaders told The Namibian on Monday that the President said during Saturday's meeting that he did not support ancestral land claims.

According to sources, Geingob reminded party leaders that the issue of ancestral land was being used by people who wanted to take advantage of the emotive topic.

A source who attended the meeting yesterday said The Namibian's story of Geingob's comments was factual.

Geingob has over the years publicly stated his concerns about ancestral land claims.

"Who do we give Windhoek to? To whom does Windhoek belong? It belongs to all Namibians," state-owned newspaper New Era quoted Geingob as saying during a Swapo meeting in Windhoek this year.

"Germans grabbed the land in 1904. We [government] are not the ones who took the land. Now you are quarrelling with us as if we are the ones who took the land," he added.

Geingob said earlier this year that white people who own farms were also Namibians, but that they should realise the issue was highly sensitive.

"It is true that they came and stole the land 100 years ago, but a white boy who was born on that land has Namibian blood," the President had said.

The Namibian asked Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa on Sunday about the matter discussed at Saturday's meeting, but she did not reveal anything.

Shaningwa told The Namibian that she was going to hold a press conference to brief the media on the outcomes of the meeting either on Tuesday or yesterday, but no media briefing took place.

Shaningwa on Tuesday said she was still in the north, where she was attending the olufuko festival. Swapo has become less media-friendly since Shaningwa took the reins last year.