30 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: How Yanga Crashed Out of Confed Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Citizen Reporter

Kigali — Young Africans' hopes to wind up their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign on a high went up in thin smoke as they lost 1-0 to hosts Rayon Sports on Wednesday August 29.

Following the victory, Rayon have become the first Rwandan football club to reach the quarterfinals of the Confederations Cup.

The home win put Rayon in the second place in group D with nine points behind Algeria's USM Alger, who finished their six games with 11 points.

In the other group D fixture, USM Alger beat Kenya's Gor Mahia 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals with Rayon Sports.

Tanzania

Uganda, Tanzania Meet Over Sugar Troubles

A consensus to allow Uganda export sugar to Tanzania has been reached by the two East African countries, according to a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.