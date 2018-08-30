Tanzania: How Yanga Crashed Out of Confed Cup

Kigali — Young Africans' hopes to wind up their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign on a high went up in thin smoke as they lost 1-0 to hosts Rayon Sports on Wednesday August 29.

Following the victory, Rayon have become the first Rwandan football club to reach the quarterfinals of the Confederations Cup.

The home win put Rayon in the second place in group D with nine points behind Algeria's USM Alger, who finished their six games with 11 points.

In the other group D fixture, USM Alger beat Kenya's Gor Mahia 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals with Rayon Sports.