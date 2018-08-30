30 August 2018

Tanzania: Ndalichako Wants Police to Act On 'Pupil Killing' Incident in School

By Tumaini Msowoya News@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam — The minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako, has directed law enforcers to take legal action against a teacher who allegedly caused the death of a primary school pupil Sperius Eradius, 13.

The Standard Five pupil at Kibena Primary School in Kagera Region, was arbitrarily beaten something that led to his death after he was accused of stealing a teacher's handbag.

However, it turned out later that the handbag had been forgotten on a motorbike that was used by the female teacher to go to school.

The pupil had volunteered to carry the teacher's belongings to the staff room after the later had arrived at the school.

Speaking yesterday at the Aga Khan University during a forum to promote Mathematics, Prof Ndalichako said she was saddened by the incident, noting that the government would not remain mum on the matter or anyone threatening students.

She said the teacher implicated in the incident did so in his own personal capacity.

"Citizens should remain patient as law enforcers are working on the matter. The incident shouldn't be used to consider schools as unsafe places for the children," she said.

She added, "Schools will remain safe places for the children. Parents should not be discouraged because of what happened."

The killed pupil was an orphan raised at Ntoma Orphanage Centre in the region, before being adopted by a pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania, Mr Justus Balilemwa.

