Tanzania: Play Your Role in Industrialisation - Call

Dar es Salaam — Industry, Trade and Investment Minister Charles Mwijage wants members of the business community to cooperate with the government in turning Tanzania into an industrialised middle income country.

Inaugurating the new board of directors of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Mwijage said Tanzania's goal is become an industrialised middle income country by 2025, a goal that will be easily achieved if both the public and private sectors worked together.

"The task ahead of transforming the country's economy relies heavily on all of us. Let's join hands by working hard towards a common goal," Mr Mwijage said.

TPSF's new chairman Salum Shamte takes over from Reginald Mengi who has completed his tenure. Mr Shamte, who has been involved in agri-business for over 40 years, will work closely with the new vice chairperson, Ms Angela Ngalula, the founder of Bravo Logistics.

Mr Mwijage said the government was committed to ensuring that enabling environment was created for smooth acceleration of the private sector. The sector was tasked to create more jobs and pay taxes.

"The government under President John Magufuli wants to see a strong private sector that can contribute significantly to the national economy for the growth and development of the country and its people," he explained.

The minister also praised Mr Mengi for a good a job well done, particularly that of uniting the private sector in Tanzania and also asked him to continue working closely with the foundation members.

"It is my optimism that the government will continue to work closely with the private sector. We want to move forward and bring development to Tanzanians," the minister explained.

The members in the new board include Mr Subhash Patel, Dr Charles Kimei, Ms Fatma Kange, Mr Dhrur Ashtosh Jog, Mr Sylivestry Koka, Mr Peter Shayo, Mr Octavian Mshiu, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, Ms Jacquiline Mkindi and Mr Sanjay Rughani.

Giving his vote of thanks, Mr Mengi asked Minister Mwijage to work closely with the private sector, saying since his appointment to the post he has been working tirelessly for the betterment of the private sector.

"I want to see more billionaires emerge in this fifth phase government. Young people should work hard to become billionaires. They should observe the laws and regulations of doing business," he said.

Mr Mengi also gave a copy of his book launched by President Magufuli recently titled I Can, I Must and I Will to all members of the new board of TPSF.

Earlier, the new chairman, Mr Shamte thanked all the members for electing him to the post and promised to deliver on their expectations of creating a vibrant private sector that will put Tanzania on world economic map.

"We are going to make the private sector strong and competitive. We are committed to transforming Tanzania into medium sized and industrial base economy," Mr Shamte stressed.