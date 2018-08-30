Tanzania: Majaliwa Wants Locals to Play Role in Mega Projects

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the ministry of Works, Transport and Communication to find ways that will see increased participation of private sector players in mega construction projects currently being implemented in the country.

The move, he said, would facilitate the transfer of knowledge and skills that would eventually enable local engineers to undertake such construction projects on their own in future.

He made the statement yesterday during his tour of the Ubungo interchange in Dar es Salaam at the junction of the Morogoro, Nelson Mandela and Sam Nujoma roads.

According to him, the government was determined to ensure there was effective participation by the private sector in development projects, noting that the move would also help to create employment and would be cost effective.

"The Works ministry should ensure the private sector is well encouraged to participate in this project. My wishes are see local engineers constructing flyovers in Dodoma City where the government is now seated," he said.

For his part, Works Minister Isack Kamwelwe said he has already held a number of meetings with several private sector players who have shown interest in taking part in such initiatives.

"Some of them could chase the tender of supplying gravels, which are key raw materials in this project, this should be the norm for all engineers. They don't have to relax but go for the opportunities," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa ordered Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda to supervise the task of relocating petty traders from Ubungo to pave the way for the project implementation.

"I'm worried about the safety of these petty traders and their customers when actual construction gathers pace. They must be relocated to areas that would be safer for them, those that have been designated for them, like the Simu 2000 area. Mr RC, you have to make sure this is done," Mr Majaliwa instructed.

He said there was also a possibility of some unscrupulous people masquerading as petty traders but who will end up stealing equipment meant for the interchange construction and sabotage the project.

Earlier on the day the premier visited the constriction of Tazara flyover whose construction is at 98 per cent saying it would be inaugurated in October by President John Magufuli.

"The project is progressing well and upon completion, it will ease traffic for those who will be going to the airport and other locations in the city," he said. The project is funded by the government of Japan through its Japan International Corporation Agency (Jica) at the junction between Mandela Expressway and Julius Nyerere Road in the city.