30 August 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Zanzibar Okays Bot Efforts On Liquidity

By The Citizen Reporter

Zanzibar — The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is happy with initiatives which the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) is taking to stimulate liquidity in the market.

Zanzibar President, who doubles as the chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein, said here yesterday that he was satisfied by the various initiatives that BoT was taking to stimulate liquidity in the market.

"The strategies and efforts, undertaken by the BoT to boost liquidity in the economy which has profound impact on the productive sector, is quite commendable. It will surely help in Tanzania's economic development endeavour," he said.

Dr Shein was speaking to a BoT delegation led by the new Governor, Prof Florens Luoga, who paid a courtesy call on him for the sake of introducing themselves to the Isles' leader.

This comes hardly one week after the BoT cut its discount rates further from nine to seven per cent in a move that is geared towards ensuring that Tanzanians are able to get their much-needed loans on affordable rates. Discount rates are applied when commercial banks borrow from the BoT and for rediscounting treasury securities.

Analysts say the decision means that Tanzanians, seeking personal loans, will see the impact of the BoT' discount rate drop more slowly than companies.

The economic environment that has high risks as indicated by high non-peforming loans (NPLs) means that even companies might have to wait longer to see the impact of reduced lending rates, experts say.

Dr Shein asked BoT, which covers both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, to find a way of stimulating growth of the tourism sector in the Isles.

Briefing Dr Shein, Prof Luoga reiterated that the banking sector was sound, saying that commercial banks had enough money to loan to the productive sector.

