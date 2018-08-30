29 August 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Conservation General Assembly to Give Botswana Mileage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Keonee Kealeboga

Gaborone — By hosting the eighth general assembly of the Consortium of African Funds for the Environment (CAFE) Botswana is being afforded a platform to showcase its tourism products and conservation efforts to delegates from Africa and other parts of the world.

Addressing a media briefing August 28 CEO of Forest Conservation Botswana (FCB) Mr Joshua Moloi said hosting the assembly would also open Botswana up for partnerships and collaborations in the implementation of conservation projects, something which he noted would result in increased economies of scale and strengthened capacity as a result of the sharing of best practices among delegates.

Mr Moloi explained that the general assembly, scheduled for Kasane from September 3 to 5, would feature among other things a capacity building workshop for members.

The capacity building workshop, he indicated, would be held under the theme: Fundraising and climate financing.

"It is a well-known fact that lack of access to climate finance affects environmental funds in Africa and one of the main objectives of CAFÉ is to catalyse support for environmental funds to access resources from financial partners, part of which could be done through collaborations by partner countries," he said.

Giving a background of CAFÉ, Mr Moloi said the grouping was set up in 2011 after a period of informal collaboration between several African environmental funds.

He stated that the experience of the success of a similar network established in 1999 called Latin American and Caribbean Network of Environmental Funds was a motivating factor for the setting up of CAFÉ.

"It only made sense that like-minded colleagues facing similar challenges specific to Africa and others common to environmental funds would come together to learn from each other and build stronger organisations," he noted.

Regarding this year's FCB Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held after the CAFÉ general assembly, Mr Moloi stated that the media awards which were introduced last year would still form part form of the AGM's activities.

He said the awards were introduced to appreciate journalists for their contribution to environmental conservation efforts.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Masisi in China

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on August 29 morning left for Beijing, China at the invitation of his counterpart Mr Xi… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.