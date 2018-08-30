Tanzania: Journalists Called Upon to Translate Research Findings

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communications has urged journalists to translate research findings into a simple and readable language so that ordinary people could benefit from such studies.

Speaking during the 2018 Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) Journalism Awards, Dr Yonazi said journalists needed to inform members of the public on what had been researched by using a simple language.

"Journalists identify problems and play a crucial role by linking scientists and members of the public through a simple language," he noted. According to Dr Yonazi, data journalists are a crucial tool of driving issues today.

For his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Leonard Akwilapo, who officiated at the event said the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi manifesto recognised the importance of reporting on scientific development as part of realising the goal of industrialisation.

According to the Costech Executive Director, Dr Amos Nungu, the 2018 Excellence in Journalism Awards have been organised to promote agricultural production through sharing scientific findings with rural populations.

He said the awards were organised in cooperation with Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB).