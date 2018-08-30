Tanzania: Airbus 320 Was Flyable, Witness Tells Court

THE Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL), incurred maintenance costs of an Airbus flight that was hired to improve airline services in the country, a prosecution witness told the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

Captain Sadiki Moses, who is the Company's former Director of Operations, explained before Senior Resident Magistrate Augustino Rwizile that the hired Airbus 320 was flyable, but needed some maintenance on some aspects, notably seats configuration.

He was giving evidence in the 86bn/- trial of former Managing Director with ATCL David Mattaka and two others, Ramadhan Seif Mlinga and Bertha Humphrey Soka, ex- senior officials with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA).

Led by Principal State Attorney, Timon Vitalis, the witness testified that in 2007, ATCL had only a Boeing 737-200 operating and thus, a plan was in place to hire an Airbus 302 from Wallis Company.

He said that he was not sure whether such arrangement was ever discussed by the Board of Directors.

According to him, in October 2007, he and two other senior officials within the Company were instructed by Mattaka to travel to El Salvador to inspect the Airbus. While on the mission, he said, they conducted both technical and physical inspections.

"On my side, I did physical inspection which included documentation on flight information. There was also flight test which is very crucial. This was done by another captain as I was counter-checking.

The aircraft was flyable, but there were some issues that needed to be rectified," he testified. The witness named one of the critical issues as seats that were not in good condition and there were others relating to technical matters, which he could not disclose. After such inspection, he went on, they reported back to the authority.

"I told him (Mataka) that the aircraft needed some maintenance before hiring. He told me that I should inform the technical director to do the required maintenance," Captain Moses further told the court.

He said that at the time of his return home such maintenance had not been done. During cross-examination by Advocates Peter Kibatala and Mpaya Kamara, for the accused, the witness testified that he was not aware when the hiring acceptance certificate was signed by the parties. He said that at the time the flight test was done the signing of acceptance certificate had not been done.

He could not also be able to produce in court the terms of reference for the mission, the witness and his colleagues undertook when they went to inspect the Airbus, nor was he able to tender the report of the findings they made after such assignment.

Hearing of the case continues on September 27, 2018. The prosecution accuses Mattaka of ignoring the advice of his experts not to sign acceptance certificate for the airplane as the same was still under maintenance and would have taken over two months to be completed.

It is stated that the plane was released to ATCL after government guarantee which was approved by the Ministry of Finance. The plane, the prosecution said, operated within the country for about six months starting May 30, to December 10, 2008, generating an income of 17,813,265,109/-.

The prosecution claims further that during the period of operation of the airbus, ATCL signed a maintenance agreement with Air Mauritius for maintenance of the same at a cost of 130,885.17 euros, which was dully paid.

On March 5, 2009, the aircraft was flown to Mauritius for maintenance and was withheld there for months because ATCL could not foot the bill.

The prosecution alleged that on July 5, 2009, the plane was flown from Mauritius to France for 12 years where the total maintenance cost was 1,244,443.94 Euros. It is alleged that ATCL was able to pay 1,986.38 Euros only. At the same time ATCL had to engage and pay SGI Technical Services company a sum of 14,000 Euros for supervising 12 years C Check.

The aircraft was withheld in France for months because ATCL was unable to pay its outstanding maintenance bill. The prosecution claims that on October 27, 2011, Wallis Trading Inc (the Lessor) terminated its lease contract with ATCL and paid all the French maintenance costs and took away the plane.

It is alleged that the Lessor presented to the ATCL a bill of 45,103,838.80 US dollars.

"The bill was negotiated by the government negotiating team and reduced to 42,459,316.12 US dollars. Out of that outstanding bill, the Lessor has been paid by the Ministry of Finance (Guarantor) a sum of 26,128,438.82 US dollars.

The balance is still outstanding," the prosecution further alleged.