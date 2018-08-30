Tanzania: Minister Mwijage Launches New Tpsf Board

MINISTER of Industries, Trade and Investment Charles Mwijage yesterday called on the new Board of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) to cooperate with the government in building a middle income, inclusive and industrial economy by 2025.

"The task ahead of transforming the country's economy relies heavily on all of us. Let's join hands by working hard to achieve our common goal," Mr Mwijage noted during the launch of the new TPSF board.

Mr Mwijage said the government was committed to ensuring an enabling environment for the private sector to create more jobs and pay tax.

"The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli wants to see the strong private sector that can contribute significantly to the national economy for the growth and development of the country and its people," he explained.

The new board is chaired by Mr Salum Shamte, who replaced Mr Reginald Mengi, whose tenure of office expired, while the post of vice chairman went to Ms Angelina Ngalula. Both of them promised to work diligently.

The minister also praised Mr Mengi for the good job he did to support the growth of the private sector in Tanzania and urged him to continue working closely with TPSF members.

"I am optimistic that the government will work closely with the private sector. We want to move forward and bring development to Tanzanians," the minister explained.

New board members are Mr Subhash Patel, Dr Charles Kimei, Ms Fatma Kange, Mr Dhrur Ashtosh Jog, Mr Sylivestry Koka, Mr Peter Shayo, Mr Octavian Mshiu, Mr Abdulsamad Abdulrahim, Ms Jacquiline Mkindi and Mr Sanjay Rughani.

Expressing his vote of thanks, Mr Mengi asked the minister to work closely with the private sector, saying since his appointment to the post he had been working tirelessly for the betterment of the private sector.

"I want to see more billionaires emerge in this fifth phase government. Young people should work hard to become billionaires.

They should follow laws and regulations of doing business," he noted. Mr Mengi also gave a copy of his new book on entrepreneurship entitled 'I Can, I Must and I Will' that was launched recently by President Magufuli to all new board members of TPSF.

Earlier, the new chairman, Mr Shamte, thanked all board members for electing him to the post and promised them to deliver by creating a vibrant private sector that would put Tanzania on economic world.

"We are going to make the private sector strong and competitive.

We are committed to transforming Tanzania into middle income and industrial economy," Mr Shamte stressed.