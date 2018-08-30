Tanzania: PM Touts Promotion of Pesticide to Curb Malaria

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed responsible organs to ensure that the countrywide campaign on eradicating malaria goes hand in hand with the use of biolavarcide, which kills mosquito larva, to eliminate the killer disease.

In line with the directive, the Premier has advised the National Development Corporation (NDC) Board and management of the Kibaha-based Tanzania Biotech Products Limited, who are producing the product to utilize various media in the region to promote its existence, in order to attract a wider market base.

Mr Majaliwa made the directives in the Coast Region, yesterday when he visited the factory to oversee its operations, citing that despite how crucial the pesticide was, nothing much has been done to promote the product.

"As such, efforts to curb malaria in the country have been difficult. You're supposed to promote yourselves and not only wait for leaders to do the task.

Make use of the media to raise awareness on the effectiveness of the insecticides," Mr Majaliwa said. Much as the factory is the only one in Africa, a fact that is making it more crucial for countries depending on it to acquire their supplies.

The PM expressed dismay to hear that still the only market to this instant was that obtained due to the President's efforts. "Even after the enormous clarification and going round the factory storage facilities, I have witnessed large quantities which have not been marketed.

"With the information you have availed to me today, the insecticide can also be procured by individuals to destroy mosquito larva," noted the Premier.

According to him, the product can be poured into water tanks, buckets, wells, sprayed outside homes among other areas in order to prevent the spread of mosquitos by destroying its breading.

"People out there do not know if we have a factory that produces a mosquito insecticide, there is no point of people to continue dying of malaria while we have a cure for the disease

"It is thus the responsibility of NDC to promote the product and come up with a strategic plan to raise awareness on the product," he stressed.

Having said so, the Premier maintained that it is the responsibility of everyone bestowed with the mandate to promote the pesticide to act immediately.

He urged them to go to education institutions including primary and secondary schools and colleges where the insecticide can be used to raise awareness.

Regions should also follow suit from what the Coast Region is doing to promote use of the insecticide in its malaria campaigns.

Earlier on, the Regional Commissioner of the Coast Region (RC), Eng Evarist Ndikilo observed that the prevalence of death caused by malaria have gone down since the establishment of the factory.

"In 2015, malaria deaths in the region stood at 28.6 percent, while in 2016 they went down to 15.7 percent and in 2017 they decreased to 9.6 percent," said Eng Ndikilo.

He observed that among initiative that the region has ventured into includes distribution of 59,494 mosquito nets to schools, households (877,297 mosquito nets) and 48,120 mosquito nets to clinics.

Among other initiatives include all nine councils in the region procuring 4,960 litres of biolavarcide and distributing to households.