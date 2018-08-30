30 August 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Noma Yanga SMS Promotion Receives Overwhelming Response

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mphatso Sam

File photo

Blantyre, August 30, 2018 Be Forward Wanderers SMS campaign dubbed 'Noma yanga' has received overwhelming response from the Wanderers supporters barely three weeks after being launched.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Blantyre, Wanderers General Secretary, Mike Butao said that over 3, 000 supporters have subscribed for the promotion.

He said that, "we should thank the supporters for they have received the campaign positively though there were a number of problems which needed to be addressed.

"At first, we had system problems. The system was not recognizing subscribers but TNM has resolved it. Things are working according to plan, everything is just fine and the messages are being delivered," Butao said.

The General Secretary elaborated that there were a number of reasons for the promotion.

He pointed out that, "The first reason is to fundraise and the other one is to pay the database which will help us to inform the corporate world of the number of supporters that we have."

Butao stressed that the promotion was promoting the club and that it was not a competition where prizes were to be won.

"At the moment, that fixture has not been added yet because we are trying to raise capital for those competitions but we will in due course. We have this permanent short code, eventually will be running competitions where supporters will be getting prize," he stated.

Though receiving huge sponsorship from Japanese Company Be Forward, Wanderers still face a lot of challenges hence the campaign will help in addressing the problems at the club like paying of player salaries, accommodation when travelling, player bonuses and allowances.

The Nomads fans and supporters have to send a message entitled 'Noma' to the code 1010 to help in assisting the club financially.

Malawi

Child Labour Still On the Rise - Report

pic sourced from internet Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.