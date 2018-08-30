pic sourced from internet

Lilongwe, August 30, 2018. A latest report by ARISE has revealed that child labour is still on the rise in the country.

It is estimated that 38 per cent of children (2,798,336) aged 5-17years are involved in child labour mostly in the central and southern regions of Malawi.

Among children in the child labour bondage, 60 per cent are in hazardous work while 66 per cent are in agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors.

Speaking during a National Symposium on child labour in Lilongwe Wednesday, Program Director for Winrock International, Dalitso Baloyi said child labour is multi-faceted and therefore, to combat the malpractice, concerted efforts need to be employed.

"Child labour is a symptom of so many social and development gaps that exist, with this in mind, at the very beginning of the project, we wanted to change the mindset of people, making them aware that child labour was is challenge just like any other challenge," he said.

He said with continued rise of children in child labour, ARISE would want to reduce the vice in tobacco growing communities by increasing access to education, increasing economic opportunities and ensuring that there is sound regulatory framework for the reduction of child labour.

In 2011, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) partnered with Winrock International (WI) and the International labour Organization (ILO) to implement a project 'Achieving Reduction of Child Labour in Support of Education (ARISE)'.

Baloyi said ARISE advocates for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 8.7 which seeks to eradicate forced labour, end modern slavery and human trafficking and secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labour, including recruitment and use of child soldiers.

The sustainable development goal also seeks to end child labour in all forms by 2025.

Deputy Labour Commissioner in the Ministry of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development, Wafwile Musukwa said the ARISE program is complementing government's efforts to reduce child labour in the country.

He said the program is substantial because of key areas that it focuses on such as increasing access to education, creating community awareness, community empowerment and striving for increased economic empowerment and social mobilization of tobacco growing communities to combat child labour.

ARISE aims to reduce child labour among tobacco growing communities in Lilongwe, Ntcheu and Dowa districts.

Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at JTI, Limbani Kakhome, said JTI decided to partner with government and Winrock International to sponsor the ARISE program because of the alarming statistics of children being deployed to work in tobacco fields in the said areas.

He said the main aim was to bring sanity to the tobacco business where farmers are also largely involved.