Malawi: Rumphi West Aspiring MP Introduces Cooperatives

Rumphi, August 30, 2018. Rumphi West aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) has introduced cooperatives in the constituency to help farmers sell their produce at good prices to eradicate hunger and poverty.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday the aspiring MP, Don Nkhoma said the cooperatives would help farmers improve their farming skills with improved technology.

He said four cooperatives have been formed, so far, and would be provided with tractors that would be available for hire to farmers.

"We want the farmers to be using tractors to increase production of farm produce," Nkhoma said.

He added that he has introduced cashew nuts farming to help farmers generate more income.

Nkhoma said he had already identified a market for the cashew nuts, a thing which would stop farmers from relying on tobacco only as a cash crop.

"These cooperatives will also help farmers to do animal farming for beef and dairy which will also help eradicate hunger and poverty," he said.

Group Village Headman Lupalali of Chikwawa in Rumphi District said the coming of the cooperatives would help the farmers have access to markets that individuals cannot afford.

"We are excited with the formation of these cooperatives because we will be able to fight hunger and poverty which was hard to achieve on our own as individuals," he said.

Nkhoma intends to contest during the 2019 Tripartite Elections on a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket.