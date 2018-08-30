Malawi: Man Arrested for Impersonating Police Officers

File photo

Mzuzu, August 30, 2018. Police in Mzuzu Tuesday arrested a man who was impersonating Police officers and collecting money from people in the city.

Mzuzu Police Publicist Edith Kachotsa identified the suspect as Wanangwa Milanzi, 25 from Machemba Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Jalasi in Mangochi District.

She said Milanzi was demanding money from people in Mchengautuba Township claiming that he was a Police officer.

"The suspect was in civilian clothes but used to carry a handcuff. He was demanding money from people saying he would arrest them if they did not give him money," Kachotsa said.

She said some of the people demanded for an identity card from Milanzi to prove that he was a Police Officer but failed to produce one and explain about his duty station.

"The people became suspicious then mobilized themselves and apprehended him. Later, they handed him to police," the Police Publicist added.

Kachotsa aid this was the second time for Milanzi to commit a similar offence.

"Last time he was arrested for being found with a Police uniform," she said.

Milanzi is expected to appear in court of law soon to answer a charge of impersonating a public officer contrary to section 99(b) of the Penal Code.