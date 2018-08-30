Malawi: Civic Education Ministry Intensifies Voter Registration Awareness

File photo

Blantyre, August 30, 2018. Chief Civic Education Officer in the Ministry of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development, Dalitso Chikwembani has said his Ministry would continue engaging the community to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

He said this Wednesday in Blantyre where the Ministry carried out some civic education activities wooing people to go in their large numbers and register.

Chikwembani noted that the mandate of the Ministry is among others, teach Malawians about government programmes and as the country was conducting voter registration, it was the responsibility of the ministry to intensify its awareness programmes.

"We have gone flat-out in all districts doing registration, asking people to come out and register. Yes we had challenges but you may wish to know that we will intensify our awareness campaign by using different forms of media," he said.

Chikwembani said the Ministry has produced jingles that are aired on radio as well as television.

"Not only that, the ministry is also utilizing the community radio so as to reach out to a large mass.

"We are doing loud hailing and physical discussion with the community members where we are urging them to register knowing their vote is important for the country to progress," Chikwembani explained.

The Chief Civic Education Officer hinted on lack vehicles as the hindering factor in as far the campaign is concerned.

"We would have loved if we had enough fleet of vehicles. Currently, we rely on those vehicles from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and this is seriously affecting our operations.

"And soon after registration, we will start voter education campaign and with the current situation, it would be very hard to reach-out with messages in time," he said.

Phase four of voter registration is expected to end Wednesday August 29, 2018 and Chikwawa, Mwanza, Ntcheu and Blantyre were some of the districts in this phase.

Apart from the Ministry, National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) is playing a crucial role in sensitizing people about the exercise.