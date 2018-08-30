28 August 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda, Congo Leaders Move to Control Ebola

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Okaba

Nebbi — Leaders from Nebbi, Bulisa, Hoima and Pakwach districts have agreed with their counterparts from DR Congo to form a surveillance team at the border point to respond to ebola and cholera outbreaks at the border points.

The four districts border the DR Congo's eastern province of Mahagi.

The leaders resolved at the weekend to hold regular meetings and work together to mitigate the outbreak of the epidemics in the area.

According to Dr Anne Nakingic, a senior medical officer in charge of epidemiology and surveillance division, national disease control department, the fishing community is the greatest contributor to the outbreak of cholera due to inaccessibility of clean and safe water.

"We need to strengthen our surveillance team at the border and there must be regular meetings to check on our personal hygiene by enforcing the use of pit-latrines and clean water," she said.

The recent outbreak of ebola in DR Congo that was first reported on August 1, has killed 63 people to date.

World Health Organisation has confirmed 103 cases of infections that are undergoing treatment.

Dr Nakingic noted that from 2011 to 2017, Nebbi was the most affected district in the country by cholera epidemic and said the district will benefit from cholera vaccine next month.

Meanwhile Dr Aubin Luambo Ndjoke, an epidemiologist from Mahagi in DR Congo, the country plans to carry out cross border sensitisation on the dangers of the epidemic.

"We need a collective input from both countries in order to fight cholera and Ebola," he said.

The Pakwach acting district health officer, Ms Jessica Draru, said there is poor hygiene of people residing at the landing sites, especially in Dei where the influx of Congolese is worrying.

Voices

"We need to strengthen our surveillance team at the border and there must be regular meetings to check on our personal hygiene by enforcing the use of pit-latrines and clean water," Dr Anne Nakingic, senior medical officer in charge of epidemiology and surveillance division.

"We need a collective input from both countries in order to fight cholera and Ebola," Dr Aubin Luambo Ndjoke, an epidemiologist from Mahagi in DR Congo

Uganda

Between Museveni's Frying Pan and Bobi Wine's Fire

Uganda has a new hero: Bobi Wine. He is being presented to us domestically and internationally as the symbol of our… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.