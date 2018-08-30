Uganda, Congo Leaders Move to Control Ebola

Nebbi — Leaders from Nebbi, Bulisa, Hoima and Pakwach districts have agreed with their counterparts from DR Congo to form a surveillance team at the border point to respond to ebola and cholera outbreaks at the border points.

The four districts border the DR Congo's eastern province of Mahagi.

The leaders resolved at the weekend to hold regular meetings and work together to mitigate the outbreak of the epidemics in the area.

According to Dr Anne Nakingic, a senior medical officer in charge of epidemiology and surveillance division, national disease control department, the fishing community is the greatest contributor to the outbreak of cholera due to inaccessibility of clean and safe water.

"We need to strengthen our surveillance team at the border and there must be regular meetings to check on our personal hygiene by enforcing the use of pit-latrines and clean water," she said.

The recent outbreak of ebola in DR Congo that was first reported on August 1, has killed 63 people to date.

World Health Organisation has confirmed 103 cases of infections that are undergoing treatment.

Dr Nakingic noted that from 2011 to 2017, Nebbi was the most affected district in the country by cholera epidemic and said the district will benefit from cholera vaccine next month.

Meanwhile Dr Aubin Luambo Ndjoke, an epidemiologist from Mahagi in DR Congo, the country plans to carry out cross border sensitisation on the dangers of the epidemic.

"We need a collective input from both countries in order to fight cholera and Ebola," he said.

The Pakwach acting district health officer, Ms Jessica Draru, said there is poor hygiene of people residing at the landing sites, especially in Dei where the influx of Congolese is worrying.

