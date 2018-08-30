South Africa: What Is Happening in Metros Is a Result of Failed Coalitions - Mbalula

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says events currently unfolding in the country's metros are not a result of the ANC's inability to govern but a consequence of failed coalitions.

He said Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga, who is facing a motion of no confidence, deserved to be replaced and had "a failed coalition" to thank for his proposed removal.

"He has demonstrated his incapabilities in a very short period, hence we will support today's motion of no confidence," Mbalula said during a briefing at Luthuli House on Thursday.

Mbalula, who referred to the potential removal of Msimanga as "good riddance", hit back at DA leader Mmusi Maimane's utterances at a briefing on Wednesday where he said that the ANC-EFF coalition in the metros was "a coalition of corruption".

"Coalition of corruption? Then I ask why did his coalition collapse? It is collapsing because he is not principled and doesn't respect the people who put him in power," Mbalula said.

Issue-based co-operation

These comments come at a time when the DA's grip on the metros it has led since 2016 is being challenged.

The opposition party lost the Nelson Mandela Bay metro on Monday when Athol Trollip was removed through a motion of no confidence. Another motion of no confidence hangs over the head of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday.

Mbalula said the ANC's partnership with other political parties was not a coalition but issue-based co-operation.

"Our talks with the EFF are issue-based, on Bobani - there is no coalition with him, we work with people who want to advance. We are not power grabbers," Mbalula said.

Mbalula reiterated that the partnerships were a tactical approach the ruling party had taken to advance, but that coalitions were not the future of South African politics.

"What we are doing as the ANC is trying to win the trust of the people, because we do not want coalitions, they work for democracy but not for governance," Mbalula said.

News24