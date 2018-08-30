30 August 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Schools Expose Thousands of Kids to Ebola

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — SOME 82 500 children and their teachers are at risk of contracting the deadly Ebola virus as the new school year begins in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Despite the threat of the disease that has killed over 60 people recently, the government recently made the decision to proceed as planned with the start of the academic year in the affected provinces of North-Kivu and Ituri, where some 250 schools are listed as Ebola-affected health zones.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is scaling up education, health and water, sanitation and hygiene programmes to assist the schools to provide a protective learning environment for children and their teachers.

"Education is a right for every child and essential for children to develop to their full potential," said Dr Gianfranco Rotigliano, UNICEF Representative in the DRC.

He spoke following his visit to Mangina, the epicentre of the Ebola-epidemic.

Rotigliano said especially in times of crisis such as an Ebola outbreak, schools were vital for children to find stability, learn prevention measures and receive psychosocial support.

"Every effort must go into ensuring a smooth and safe start to the new school year," he added.

School principals and teachers will receive training on Ebola prevention and protection, and how to educate children on good hygiene practices to avoid the spread of the virus.

UNICEF is distributing health and water, sanitation and hygiene supplies including laser thermometers, hand washing units and megaphones plus prevention posters to each of the 250 schools.

Congo-Kinshasa

WFP Launches Emergency Food Aid to Ebola Victims in Democratic Republic of Congo

Before the declaration of an Ebola outbreak in North Kivu on 1 August, WFP was already assisting hundreds thousands of… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.