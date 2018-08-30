South Africa: Sactwu Says No to Gender-Based Violence

press release

The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU) ,Western Cape Province, will have a series of human chains today across the city. This is in aid of celebrating women and commemorating the end of Women's Month. We are taking a stand against Gender-based violence, highlighting the plight of women and saying enough is enough.

The human chains will take place across Cape Town today, details are as follows:

In Salt River from House of Monatic, down Victoria Road to Brickfield Road where Southern Star will join. This will take place at 1pm;

In Epping on Jakes Gerwel intersection of Borfors Circle and Jakes Gerwel, towards the bridge, Levi Strauss and County Fair will form a Human Chain at 12pm;

Also in Epping at Bofors Circle, Intimate Apparel and Alnet will form a Human Chain at 1pm;

In the Northern Suburbs it will be Cotton Traders at 1pm;

In the Southern Suburbs on De Waal Road it will be Sheraton and Lancashire taking place at 1pm;

In the Maitland Area at 9th Avenue, down Voortrekker Road, it will be International Trimmings and Labels, Prestige Clothing and Niloflex at 1pm;

In Ottery on Ottery Road Kway will have their Human Chain at 1pm

In Atlantis the chain will be formed at Pres Les, Corner of Johann van Niekerk and Carl Uys Street at 1pm

The media are invited to cover this event.