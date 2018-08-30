Ghana: NPP Leadership Asked to Lead Exemplary Lives to Retain Power

Alhaji Sulemana Alidu, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Council of Elders has admonished the leadership to eschew complacency and work harder towards retaining the party in power.

He cautioned that if complacency sets in and all the promises made by the president are not fulfilled it would send the party into the political wilderness and so appealed to them to live in peace and unity for more development projects.

Alhaji Alidu made the admonition at a day's retreat for members of the party including those holding leadership positions in the Yendi Constituency.

He noted that the ability to retain power would depend on their performance and willingness to participate in all the development projects undertaken by the government and sensitise residents on the need to also participate to transform their lives.

Alhaji Abubakari Yusif, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive, indicated that the importance of the meeting was for them to strategise to help to implement government policies and programmes.

"When the government took over, 31 schools in the municipality were benefiting from the school feeding programme, now increased to 65, while under the Livelihood Against Poverty programme beneficiaries had increased from 1,116 to 5,690.

"A number of projects have been carried out over the last few months in the Health, Education, Water and Sanitation and Road sectors and the assembly promised constructing 31 roads in the constituency.

Fuseini Zakari, the constituency secretary, reminded them they were no more on political campaigns and should support the implementation of government policies and indicated that it was difficult for all communities to receive development projects simultaneously and must be patient with government.

During the open forum session, the participants called on the president to create the North Eastern Region with Yendi as the capital and also ensure that the pending funerals of Dagbon chiefs were performed to bring everlasting peace. -GNA