Ghana: UK Mission to Ghana - Further Boost in Bilateral Ties

GHANA'S relationship with the United Kingdom of Great Britain, receives further boost with the arrival in the country of the UK Minister of State for Africa, Harriet Baldwin, to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

Ghana-UK relations have revolved over the years and the "umbilical cord" that ties the two countries still remain stronger, years after Ghana gained independence from its colonial master in 1957.

The visit of UK Minister of State for Africa follows the successful visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to UK last year, where he had a fruitful discussion with the Prime Minister, Theresa May: and the two vowed to strengthen their bilateral relations to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The visit no doubt would lay the firm foundation for the much anticipated UK-Ghana Investment Summit in October, which is expected to unlock new opportunities for business and investment between the two countries.

Ghana-UK relation is based on mutually-shared values of democracy and good governance, rule of law, respect for cultural values, upholding of human rights, commitment to creating prosperity and reducing vulnerability.

Indeed, UK has found Ghana as stable place to do business, increasing important market for its good and services, as well as opportunity to support Ghana toward the Sustainable Development Goals of a just, equitable and prosperous society where no one is left behind in prosperity.

The announcement by the UK envoy of 20 million Pound Sterling grant package for the implementations of various projects, to create jobs and transform Ghana into a vibrant and resilient economy, emphasise the continuous support that the UK government continues to offer the country .

Indeed, in the last few years, UK had committed one billion Pound Sterling worth of investments to Ghana, doubled its export finance credit to Ghana and given 500 million Pound Sterling to support Ghana's business activities in the UK.

These supports are a shot in the arm for the government whose commitment to pursuing policies to create favourable business environment, through supporting the implementation of policies to attract foreign investment is very clear.

The Ghanaian Times' fervent hope that the visit by the UK envoy and the anticipated UK-Ghana Investment Summit would spur the government's efforts toward addressing the bottlenecks that impedes "doing business" in the country, so that the people of the two countries can reap the benefits of the co-operation between the two countries.

As the government makes the effort in creating the enabling environment to attract the much needed investment into the country, we believe the captains of business and industry are positioning themselves for the opportunities that are going created in the new business partnership with their foreign counterparts.

We are highly optimistic that the visit and subsequent investment summit in October would mark a turning point in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

We hope that both countries would implement to the letter, the memorandum of understanding, relating to the Jobs and Economic Transformation that underpinned their bilateral relations, for the mutual benefit of their people.