Liberia: 'Boots4liberia' Provides 25 Pairs of Boots to Young Boys United FC

Mr. Kerzuah presents the boots to players during practice session.

A non-profit charity organization, 'Boots4Liberia' recently presented 25 pairs of boots for Bernard's Farm- based youth football club, Young Boys United.

The presentation of the boots is part a two-year deal signed between the charity organization, and the youth football club.

In June, 2017, the two signed the deal that entails provision of boots after every six months, provides mentorship, and scouting for promising youth players in Liberia.

Founded by a Liberian international Emile Damey, Boots4Liberia aims to provide football boots to aspiring football athletes in Liberia and Australia. The mission is to provide opportunities for less fortunate children to follow their dreams of becoming professional footballers.

Boots4Liberia is also a partner of Third Division Club MUSCAT FC

"We have come together as one, creating the "Football Changes Lives Movement," by fusing the items in our catalog with the Boots4Liberia logo, we devote a percent of the proceeds towards purchasing brand new football boots for our future champions," the organization's website has said.

On its official faceboook page, the club posted, "Thanks many to Boots4Liberia for putting smile on the faces of our players. Today we received our first 25 pairs of boots from them. Thanks so much for being a part of grass-root football development in Liberia."

According to club president Levis Kerzuah, those pairs of boots were given to 25 of his players, and that the club remains committed to assisting the youthful generation of promising Liberian footballers.

Nicknamed "Islanders," Young Boys United was founded on July 6, 2016, by Kerzuah along with Agatho Blehsue, Joshua Diahkpo, and Gabriel Saydee, who nurtures the same aspiration as many Liberians -to see the improvement of grassroots football in Liberia, and the transition of promising talents from grassroots level to professional.

The team is currently participating in the Mount Barclay Sub-Committee league.

In the previous season, their debut season, 'Islanders' qualified for the Montserrado County championship playoffs after finishing on top of a group of six teams after 10 games.

Unfortunately, the team found it difficult to battle with tough opponents in the playoffs, which led to their failure to advance to the next stage.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi