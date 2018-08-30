Liberia: Alpha Collins' Book, "365 Quotes", Aims to Re-Energize, Shift Minds

Author Alpha B. Collins

Foreword penned by Ex-Finance Minister Kamara

Alpha B. Collins, has provided answers to questions frequently asked questions concerning relationships, resilience and resources in his book, 365 Quotes.

The book is simple but has deep orientation that can stimulate the minds to always think positively - as well as talk and act positively - no matter what background the reader find himself or herself in the society.

The book was launched last Thursday at a resort in Monrovia and was graced by members of the congregation of Winner's Chapel, as well as Youth and Sports Minister D. Zoegar Wilson and Dr. Fitzgerald Pratt, amongst others.

The foreword of the book was authored by former Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara.

"365 Quotes" by A. B. Collins, on sale

Accordingly, the author of the book, A.B. Collins, in his dedication and introduction, shared his life experiences in which he demonstrates the importance of believing and trusting God and putting God first in our lives and in everything we do and want to do.

During the book launch, Collins said his inspiration comes from God, and appreciated all those who helped him to make him an author, including his mother, "whose womb was used as an oven to bake me - chocolate brown intellectual cake," he said.

At least 80 books were bought at the price of US$20 for a package.

"Inasmuch as we all need to re-energize our thoughts and minds with positive words found in this book, we need to share same with our youths. These positive quotes will help shift their mindsets into believing and trusting God and they will learn how to think positive, talk positive and act positive," Collins said.

Authors

Leroy M. Sonpon, III