Liberia: Simple Logic and the Law - Old Lady Constance Lashes Out With the One Good Foot She Has Left

Resisting Justice Ja'neh from taking over her property, 90 year-Old Annie Constance also has beef with Chief Justice Francis Korkpor

For riding shotgun and running interference for his friends one time too many, an old, 90-yr.-old lands a kick on the Chief Justice... the Constances again break silence

By Attorney Keith Neville Asumuyaya Best

A letter, addressed to the Chief Justice of Liberia has been written. It was prepared by the Constance family; that includes Mrs. Annie Yancy Constance and her son, Nathaniel Constance. It is scheduled to be delivered soon, we have been informed by the family.

The Constances have decided to go ahead and break their silence for the second time. This time, they are doing it with a letter to Mr. Adolphus Dolo's legal counsel, who the family claims, aided Mr. Dolo in his late-1990's, snatching of the old lady's farm in Ganta, Nimba County. The would-be Chief Justice, Cllr. Francis Korkpor who, back then, helped his client, Adolphus Dolo, 'pick up' Mrs. Constance's farm in Gompa City. Now, they want him to know that they want their property back.

Annie Yancy Constance and her remaining son, Nathaniel, had been waiting for the right moment to take a swipe (a sweeping blow) at Chief Justice Francis Korkpor, in connection with property belonging to her, that her mentally-disabled son, the late John Nyema Constance, Jr., is alleged to have "sold" to Mr. Adolphus Dolo.

Under normal conditions, the son's mental circumstance, (condition) would have prompted the Law to bar all courts from even attempting to countenance, (tolerate, stand for) any activity involving a minor, or a mentally-incompetent person, as party to a business transaction.

In violation of that cardinal principle, the Law would forbid that any conveyance had taken place: in other words, nothing changed hands, since anything not done right legally, would not be considered done, at all!

The incident that drew Mrs. Constance and Mr. Adolphus Dolo together was her farm, situated in Ganta, Nimba County, that had been owned by Mrs. Constance's late husband Nyema Constance Sr. The elder Constance (the husband) who was suffering from Alzheimer's, is believed to have been deceased for some time, though the exact date of his passing remains unknown.

JAMES ZOTA -- A DILIGENT JUDGE IN THE MAKING

In an earlier suit--that brings the number of cases to three, thanks to the diligence of the late Judge James Zota (in private practice, at the time) this particular farmland had been adjudged by the Liberian Supreme Court as forming a part of the John Nyema Constance Sr.'s Intestate Estate, as records in this paper's possession indicate and attest.

Mr. Adolphus Dolo presumed that Mrs. Constance's non compos mentis, (mentally ill, not of a sound and responsible mind) son, had "sold" him property that could not be sold by him since it had not belonged to him.

Even the letters of administration attributed to the ill young man, have been noticed as inconsistent since he was a minor at the age of four, and could not have been legally awarded, (issued, given) such letters as was done previously in the Ja'neh purchase of her Saye Town property.

John Nyema Constance Jr., possessed neither the capability, nor had he been authorized to represent his mother and siblings in business activity of any nature.

The Constances had wanted to avoid getting tied down with a second case--one that like the Janeh case, also had gone through the court system in the past. Both cases had involved the same mentally disturbed son, John Nyema Constance, Jr. It would have been a little taxing and stressful to undertake both at once, the remaining son, Nathaniel confided to this paper.

Moreover, the Dolo case involved yet another Justice of the Supreme Court--this time around, the Chief himself. The tie-in with Chief Justice Francis Korkpoh (who was in private practice at the time, is that he was reportedly the legal counsel for Mr. Adolphus Dolo, signing on his behalf in the "purchase" of Mrs. Constance's farm, that John Nyema Constance, Jr., had no authority to dispose of, no matter the circumstance.

Some time ago, prior to being appointed to the Bench, Counselor Korkpor had invited the Constances to a meeting--but only to inform them that the purchase of their property had been above-board--even though they knew better.

