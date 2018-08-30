Liberia: Kamaboakai Wants Young People Take Ownership of New Ymca's Pilot Program

Monrovia YMCA General Secretary, Mr. Kamaboakai, addresses the occasion.

E. Timotheus Kamaboakai, National General Secretary of Liberia Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA), has called on young people to take ownership of the entity's Youth Power Space program.

It is a nine-month pilot initiative sponsored by the YMCA of Greater Toronto in Canada.

The Youth Power Space Program is one unique opportunity that will create space for young people to engage in appealing activities, build self-consciousness, self-awareness among themselves through life skills training, advocacy, and career development.

Kamaboakai added, "We have issues of education, employment, health, leadership and all the other issues that young people can talk about, and we are in search of the solutions. But how can the young people discuss on a way forward?

"The YMCA wants to implement programs for young people to create a space where they can innovate and address the issues confronting them. This is what the Power Space is all about," he said.

The Youth Power Space Program will also support the implementation of activities designed by young people.

Mr. Kamaboakai said the YMCA is in an ideal location surrounded by four higher learning institutions that provide vibrant space for the engagement of young people to discuss plans and implement activities relating to their own welfare in the future.

YMCA program officer Lawrence Fahnbulleh said the Youth Power Space is in support of agenda 2063, signed by member states of the African Union (AU) in 2016, as a framework guiding Africa's development in the next 50 years.

This, he said, will create a network for proper placement of young people into areas of specialization for productiveness.

Fahnbulleh said young people will also benefit from leadership development, which involves training some of them in advocacy and literacy programs.

Assistant Youth and Sports Minister for Youth Development Emmanuel M. Johnson said the launch of the program will be meaningful if young people take it seriously by remaining committed to achieve their dreams.

Johnson then challenged the youth not to allow themselves to remain in one condition, but seek better opportunities to positively impact their lives.

David A. Yates