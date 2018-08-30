30 August 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Atebubu Police Arrest Driver Transporting Tramado

The Atebubu Police patrol team has arrested a driver, and impounded a Ssangyong mini-bus transporting 39 boxes of Tramadol on the Atebubu-Ejura highway, in the Atebubu-Amanten municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani that the police on patrol at Jato Zongo, near Atebubu, intercepted the vehicle with registration number AS3338-18 driven by Isaiah Akanyi.

He said upon a search, the police found 39 boxes of Tramadol hydrochloride 225mg tablets concealed in the vehicle, and the driver could not tell the police who owned the drugs.

Chief Insp Oppong said the driver was grabbed and escorted to the Atebubu Police Station to assist in investigations. - GNA

