Namibia: Maltahöhe Tender Corruption Suspects' Bail Reduced

ONE of the three suspects who was arrested at Maltahöhe village last week by the Anti-Corruption Commission on corruption charges had his bail reduced yesterday in the Mariental Regional Court.

Additionally, all suspects also had one of their bail conditions altered.

The Maltahöhe Village Council's acting chief executive officer Otto Michael Richard, former local authority councillor Markus Saal and electrician Geronimo Tise yesterday appeared in the Mariental Regional Court for allegedly contravening section 43(1) of the Anti-Corruption Act.

Richard is facing one count of corruptly using his office or position for gratification, with two alternative counts of corruptly soliciting or accepting or agreeing to accept gratification by an agent as an inducement and reward. He allegedly solicited N$200 000 from Franklin Bertolini and/or Waldo Elton Joseph McClune between August 2015 and October 2015 to award a N$2 million tender for the construction of the fire station at the village to Arcon CC or JCM Investment CC. Tise and Saal were charged with one count of money laundering by allegedly using N$88 000 which they had gained through unlawful activities to purchase a Golf 4 GTI 2,0 litre hatchback motor-vehicle, as well as furniture and food.

Tise also faces three additional counts of attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

He allegedly persuaded Saal, Bertolini and McClune not to disclose the truth to ACC investigator Karl Cloete regarding the awarding of the fire station tender, and the payments received by the officials.

The suspects first appeared in the Maltahöhe Magistrate's Court last Thursday following their arrest.

At their first court appearance, all three suspects were granted bail of N$40 000 each on condition that they did not interfere with state witnesses, surrendered their travel documents, reported weekly on Fridays between 08h00 and 17h00 at the Maltahöhe Police Station, and that they did not leave the Hardap region without prior consent of the ACC investigator.

Only Richard and Tise managed to the pay their bail.

Defence lawyer Louis le Grange yesterday requested the court to reduce the bail amount of all three suspects to N$20 000.

He argued that the Criminal Procedure Act made provision for a bail amount to be amended.

Public prosecutor Timotheus Itula did not object to Saal's bail being reduced to N$20 000 as he could not afford to pay the N$40 000.

Moreover, he also did not object to the removal of the bail condition requiring the suspects to obtain prior permission from the ACC investigator to leave the Hardap region.

Magistrate Sunsley Zisengwe in his ruling stated that the court could not grant an application for the reduction of bail in respect of Richard and Tise, who had already posted bail.

He, however, fixed Saal's bail at N$20 000, while maintaining the bail of N$40 000 granted to Richard and Tise during their first court appearance.

The magistrate also removed the bail condition compelling the three accused to seek permission from the ACC investigator to leave the Hardap region.

The three men will return to court on 24 October.