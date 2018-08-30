Namibia: Govt to Assist Slain Girl's Family

PRIME Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila yesterday promised to assist the grieving family of the brutally murdered and dismembered Windhoek girl, Avihe Cheryl Ujaha (9).

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila visited the family home in Wanaheda, where the family was gathered to mourn, following the gruesome discovery of the child's dismembered body near a riverbed in Windhoek's Staan Vas location on Tuesday morning.

The former Gammams Primary School pupil's family reported her missing on Saturday.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, who brought flowers, told the mother and grandmother that the government would assist the family. Later, she addressed the mourners, describing what happened as something that moved the government to work even harder to ensure the safety of the vulnerable members of society.

"It is sad to know that the moral fibre in our country has eroded this much," she said, adding that everything would be done to ensure that justice prevails.

The mourners broke down in tears when Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua and Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, who arrived shortly after Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, entered the house.

Both Kazapua and McLeod-Katjirua were also in tears while expressing their condolences.

Family spokesperson Batseba Kaimu said the family would soon sit down to decide when to bury Avihe Cheryl Ujaha.

"Right now, there are still body parts missing such as her ribcage, her foot, part of her arm, her privates. So, we will have to decide if we will bury her without these body parts, or if we will wait," said Kaimu. She also expressed gratitude on behalf of the family to the Prime Minister.

"This is a demonstration of good leadership, to come to your people in times such as these," she said.

Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani also visited the home yesterday after releasing a statement expressing his condolences.

"The continued onslaught on women and girls in our society has no end in sight. Almost every week, we bear [witness] to yet another incident of a woman or girl child who has been brutally raped or murdered.

"The murder of young Cheryl is particularly sickening because not only was she abducted and murdered, but she was also subjected to the most inhumane treatment a fellow human being [could be subjected to]," Venaani stated. Some of the people who also came to offer their condolences, include The Sign Shop owners and employees, the police and politicians. Hymns were also sung in Otjiherero and Oshiwambo. Police deputy commissioner Abner Agas yesterday said no suspect has yet been arrested, but that people were being interrogated.